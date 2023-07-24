Sign up
Photo 520
floral crown
My Lewisiia Cotyledon has been thriving - unlike most of my other plants in my south facing back garden. It must like extreme heat and lots of moisture.
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
2
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1474
photos
165
followers
226
following
142% complete
View this month »
Tags
flowers
,
outdoors
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fv!
July 24th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Amazing colours!
July 24th, 2023
