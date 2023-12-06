Previous
Christmas in Fortnums by rensala
Christmas in Fortnums

Our art group annual Xmas lunch in the private dining room at Fortnum & Masons. Very very special
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
175% complete

*lynn ace
gorgeous trees
December 6th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Wonderful
December 6th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Wow I did think this was a very luxurious tree! What a treat, just what you all need! Hope you all dressed up!!🤣
December 6th, 2023  
haskar ace
How beautiful!
December 6th, 2023  
