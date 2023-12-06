Sign up
Previous
Photo 641
Christmas in Fortnums
Our art group annual Xmas lunch in the private dining room at Fortnum & Masons. Very very special
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
4
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1823
photos
161
followers
195
following
175% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th December 2023 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
xmas
,
decorations
*lynn
ace
gorgeous trees
December 6th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Wonderful
December 6th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Wow I did think this was a very luxurious tree! What a treat, just what you all need! Hope you all dressed up!!🤣
December 6th, 2023
haskar
ace
How beautiful!
December 6th, 2023
