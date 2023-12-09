Previous
Christmas Lights by rensala
Photo 644

Christmas Lights

They are everywhere, each tree prettier than the next. It’s a wonderful time of the year.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
176% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
It’s lovely to see the lights.
December 9th, 2023  
Kathy Burzynski
beautiful lights Renee!!
December 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise