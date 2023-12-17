Previous
St Martin’s Lane by rensala
St Martin’s Lane

17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Louise & Ken
I love all the festive decor!
December 17th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot
December 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful hustle-bustle under the lovely lights and hangings !
December 17th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
So very alive
December 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A great street shot
December 17th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Very busy street scene.
December 17th, 2023  
Tia ace
Great street scene full of life and colour.
December 17th, 2023  
Babs ace
Busy Christmas shoppers.
December 17th, 2023  
