Previous
Photo 674
Whacky (13)
My very good friends Jon and Ricky are absolutely whacky and great posers for me for today’s word.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
4
1
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
b&w
,
portraits
,
whacky
,
jan24words
Jean Karvelis
nice capture
January 13th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Fun times
January 13th, 2024
Dorothy
They certainly look like they are fun. Great photo.
January 14th, 2024
Mags
Happy chaps - that's for sure!
January 14th, 2024
