Marilyn by rensala
This print of the famous MM was in my hairdresser’s loo. I thought I’d experiment with a duotone effect - I’m really pleased especially with the red lipstick
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
gloria jones ace
Well done.
February 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful. I love the perspective
February 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
You did a wonderful job!
February 17th, 2024  
