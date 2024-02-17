Sign up
Photo 709
Marilyn
This print of the famous MM was in my hairdresser’s loo. I thought I’d experiment with a duotone effect - I’m really pleased especially with the red lipstick
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
3
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2026
photos
172
followers
197
following
194% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
13th February 2024 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sc
,
duotone
,
for2024
gloria jones
ace
Well done.
February 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful. I love the perspective
February 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
You did a wonderful job!
February 17th, 2024
