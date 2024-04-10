Sign up
Previous
Photo 762
My new friend Lindt
I’m not sure how long Lindt is going to be around though
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
6
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2155
photos
171
followers
195
following
208% complete
View this month »
755
756
757
758
759
760
761
762
Latest from all albums
777
759
760
778
761
779
780
762
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th April 2024 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bunny
,
herend
,
30-shots2024
Boxplayer
ace
Ah but he's so cute
April 10th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
They must enjoy each other while they can.
April 10th, 2024
Jen
ace
lol 😆
April 10th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely couple
April 10th, 2024
Bill Davidson
I’m afraid Lindt wouldn’t last too long in this house!
April 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
April 10th, 2024
