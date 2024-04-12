Sign up
Photo 764
Photo 764
I wonder if she’ll notice we’ve gone?
Beautiful day here in London, finally
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
4
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
209% complete
Tags
bunny
,
herend
,
30-shots2024
Boxplayer
ace
Great colours
April 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 12th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
A very cute photo. Lovely weather here today too. Very welcome.
April 12th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Nice one…..
April 12th, 2024
