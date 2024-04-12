Previous
I wonder if she’ll notice we’ve gone? by rensala
Photo 764

I wonder if she’ll notice we’ve gone?

Beautiful day here in London, finally
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Boxplayer ace
Great colours
April 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 12th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
A very cute photo. Lovely weather here today too. Very welcome.
April 12th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Nice one…..
April 12th, 2024  
