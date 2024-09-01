Sign up
Photo 905
Planet Skylight
at the Square One Shopping Mall, Mississauga. I feel a b&w month coming on
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st September 2024 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
skylight
,
bw-92
Mags
ace
Super! I do like your b&w images. =)
September 1st, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
thank you, I like yours too
September 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice structure.
September 1st, 2024
