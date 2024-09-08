Sign up
Previous
Photo 912
Home in Sight
Feet back on terra firma and warm welcome from my hubby. I’m totally jet lagged so will try and catch up tomorrow
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
map
Pat Knowles
ace
That’s a great map……have a good rest!
September 9th, 2024
