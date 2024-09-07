Previous
Lake Ontario by rensala
Photo 911

Lake Ontario

We had a lovely walk today in the Jack Darling Menorial Park in between showers. The weather is definitely turning now after one very glorious week.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
249% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lisa Brown ace
Very dramatic and best
September 8th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Great in black and white!
September 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Outstanding!
September 8th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
September 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise