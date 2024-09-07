Sign up
Previous
Photo 911
Lake Ontario
We had a lovely walk today in the Jack Darling Menorial Park in between showers. The weather is definitely turning now after one very glorious week.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
4
3
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
b&w
,
rocks
,
lake
Lisa Brown
ace
Very dramatic and best
September 8th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Great in black and white!
September 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Outstanding!
September 8th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
September 8th, 2024
