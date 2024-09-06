Previous
Avon Theatre, Stratford by rensala
Avon Theatre, Stratford

We went to the Stratford Festival to see La Cage aux Folles. Great production and lots of laughs
Renee Salamon

Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great pov and capture = Love that play !!
September 7th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful composition and love the black and white
September 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
Fantastic POV!
September 7th, 2024  
