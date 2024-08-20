Previous
Slug snacking on fungus by rich81
4 / 365

Slug snacking on fungus

A rainy hike in the woods today. Found this slug perched on some shelf fungus on a fallen tree. Looks like he's been enjoying the meal.
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Rich

@rich81
Hi. My name is Rich. I currently live in northern Maine. I had an active project here years ago but I put the camera down for...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise