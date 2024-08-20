Sign up
Previous
4 / 365
Slug snacking on fungus
A rainy hike in the woods today. Found this slug perched on some shelf fungus on a fallen tree. Looks like he's been enjoying the meal.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
Rich
@rich81
Hi. My name is Rich. I currently live in northern Maine. I had an active project here years ago but I put the camera down for...
Tags
tree
,
life
,
nature
,
mushroom
,
color
,
woods
,
rain
,
rainy
,
summer
,
creature
,
slug
,
forest
,
closeup
,
outdoor
,
hike
,
fungus
,
moss
,
hiking
,
fungi
,
maine
