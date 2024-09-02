Sign up
17 / 365
Katahdin in the Clouds
a dramatic view in black & white from earlier today - Mt. Katahdin in the clouds.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
Rich
@rich81
Hi. My name is Rich. I currently live in northern Maine. I had an active project here years ago but I put the camera down for...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
2nd September 2024 4:40pm
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
nature
,
sky
,
mountain
,
clouds
,
rain
,
landscape
,
dramatic
,
outdoor
,
black & white
,
maine
,
katahdin
