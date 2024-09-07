Sign up
22 / 365
Caught in the rain
A caterpillar (one of MANY MANY) bejeweled with beads from the rain at Katahdin Woods & Waters today
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Rich
@rich81
Hi. My name is Rich. I currently live in northern Maine. I had an active project here years ago but I put the camera down for...
365
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
7th September 2024 1:17pm
nature
sunlight
wildlife
water
woods
rain
insect
caterpillar
forest
closeup
outdoor
hike
hiking
