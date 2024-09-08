Sign up
23 / 365
Some awe in the little things
another rainy picture.. but the rain has it's up-sides, if you look close enough.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
Rich
@rich81
Hi. My name is Rich. I currently live in northern Maine. I had an active project here years ago but I put the camera down for...
0
365
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
7th September 2024 4:13pm
water
,
leaves
,
leaf
,
color
,
rain
,
fall
,
closeup
,
hiking
,
natural
,
waterbead
