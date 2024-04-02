Previous
An Abundance of Time; An Absence of Timekeepers by rickaubin
An Abundance of Time; An Absence of Timekeepers

As I stare at these faces, that stared back at human faces, I wonder about the hands that wound the watches to make the hands move. I ponder about when time stopped, when the face stopped staring back, and how time stood still.
2nd April 2024

