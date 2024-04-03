Previous
Water Sky Cityscape by rickaubin
99 / 365

Water Sky Cityscape

Nasty weather here, so I went back a bit for this cityscape in Columbus, Ohio. The water was so still that I brought it to the top of the frame.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise