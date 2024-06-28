Sign up
Previous
153 / 365
Geometry
Between the sun and the architecture, there appeared many different shapes.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
2
1
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
153
photos
27
followers
28
following
41% complete
View this month »
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
28th June 2024 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
Mark St Clair
ace
I also like the little individual stones in the wall. It help bring more texture and shading with it. Great shot and find
June 28th, 2024
Rick Aubin
ace
@frodob
thanks Marc! This building is right across the street from my office so I’ve used it a few times.
June 28th, 2024
