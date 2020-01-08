Previous
Next
Blue Heron Peeking Over the Trail! by rickster549
Photo 1714

Blue Heron Peeking Over the Trail!

Had to cross the road and then it went down into somewhat of a gully, so all I could see was just the head of this guy. And it was keeping an eye on me as I walked towards it. So had to get a couple of shots, and then off it went.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
469% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
This is such a fun shot!
January 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise