Photo 1714
Blue Heron Peeking Over the Trail!
Had to cross the road and then it went down into somewhat of a gully, so all I could see was just the head of this guy. And it was keeping an eye on me as I walked towards it. So had to get a couple of shots, and then off it went.
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4802
photos
130
followers
32
following
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
This is such a fun shot!
January 9th, 2020
