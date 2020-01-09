Sign up
Photo 1715
Plenty of Clouds for Sunset Tonight!
But it just didn't light up like is does a lot of times. Did get that little bit of light right on the horizon, but it just wasn't enough to pink up the overhead clouds.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
3
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4805
photos
130
followers
32
following
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th January 2020 6:05pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
But it still made a really awesome shot!
January 10th, 2020
LibbyLou77
I think its a beautiful shot :)
January 10th, 2020
Ralf
The sky here is really cool, those clouds feel like they are pressing down on the scene.
January 10th, 2020
