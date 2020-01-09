Previous
Plenty of Clouds for Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 1715

Plenty of Clouds for Sunset Tonight!

But it just didn't light up like is does a lot of times. Did get that little bit of light right on the horizon, but it just wasn't enough to pink up the overhead clouds.
9th January 2020

Rick

Milanie ace
But it still made a really awesome shot!
January 10th, 2020  
LibbyLou77
I think its a beautiful shot :)
January 10th, 2020  
Ralf
The sky here is really cool, those clouds feel like they are pressing down on the scene.
January 10th, 2020  
