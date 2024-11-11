Previous
Got a Little Bit of Color Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3430

Got a Little Bit of Color Tonight!

Was glad to see some color come out of sunset tonight. Even though, the sun was blocked out by those clouds on the horizon, it still lit up after the sun was down.
Rick

Cathy
Fabulous!
November 12th, 2024  
