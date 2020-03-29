Previous
Afternoon Moon! by rickster549
Afternoon Moon!

Didn't get out much today, but did get out in the yard this afternoon and saw the sliver of moon up there, so out came the camera.
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Terrific details of those craters
March 30th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
March 30th, 2020  
