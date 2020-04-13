Sign up
Photo 1808
Egret Wedding Gown!
The way the feathers flowed on this one, reminded me of a wedding gown. It had actually just went totally under, so guess it was time for a bath. And then the rain started, as you can see from some of the drops in the foreground.
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th April 2020 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Kerri Michaels
ace
Beautiful fav
April 14th, 2020
