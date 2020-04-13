Previous
Next
Egret Wedding Gown! by rickster549
Photo 1808

Egret Wedding Gown!

The way the feathers flowed on this one, reminded me of a wedding gown. It had actually just went totally under, so guess it was time for a bath. And then the rain started, as you can see from some of the drops in the foreground.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
495% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kerri Michaels ace
Beautiful fav
April 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise