Photo 1810
Barred Owl With Eye's Wide Open!
Finally found one of the owl's today. Took a little bit, but it finally gave me that look, as what are you doing down there. That didn't last long, as the hawk screaming seemed to get it's attention a little more than me.
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5084
photos
137
followers
35
following
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1808
1512
1809
1759
1513
1810
1760
1514
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th April 2020 10:19am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Vickie M
Amazing! I love your owl shots!
April 16th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Glad to see the owl back - you catch him so well.
April 16th, 2020
