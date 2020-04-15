Previous
Barred Owl With Eye's Wide Open! by rickster549
Photo 1810

Barred Owl With Eye's Wide Open!

Finally found one of the owl's today. Took a little bit, but it finally gave me that look, as what are you doing down there. That didn't last long, as the hawk screaming seemed to get it's attention a little more than me.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Vickie M
Amazing! I love your owl shots!
April 16th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Glad to see the owl back - you catch him so well.
April 16th, 2020  
