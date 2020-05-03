Sunset Through the Smoke!

Thought there were going to be a lot more clouds, but again, by time I got down there, most of them had blown away. Strange incident though while I was there, there was a couple of teenage girls that had come down walking their dog. Just shortly after they had gotten down, one of them had gotten a phone call, and the next thing I heard was, "my house was on fire" and off the went. That would be one upsetting phone call, but hopefully they remained somewhat calm and made it back to where their parents were waiting. And then for the next 15 to 20 minutes, the firetrucks continued to fly by, so must have been a significant fire, thus, the smoke going across the river in this shot. Just hope everyone made it out ok.