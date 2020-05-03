Previous
Next
Sunset Through the Smoke! by rickster549
Photo 1828

Sunset Through the Smoke!

Thought there were going to be a lot more clouds, but again, by time I got down there, most of them had blown away. Strange incident though while I was there, there was a couple of teenage girls that had come down walking their dog. Just shortly after they had gotten down, one of them had gotten a phone call, and the next thing I heard was, "my house was on fire" and off the went. That would be one upsetting phone call, but hopefully they remained somewhat calm and made it back to where their parents were waiting. And then for the next 15 to 20 minutes, the firetrucks continued to fly by, so must have been a significant fire, thus, the smoke going across the river in this shot. Just hope everyone made it out ok.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
500% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Weird event; nice sunset!
May 4th, 2020  
Nick ace
Oh dear, I hope those poor people managed to salvage some things from their home or that the damage wasn't too bad. Such a dramatic event occurring against a beautiful, serene sunset.
May 4th, 2020  
Danette Thompson ace
So sad
May 4th, 2020  
Helen Sanderson
beautiful image...but an underlying sadness for those poor people
May 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise