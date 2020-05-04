Sign up
Photo 1829
Dad Osprey Enjoying a Snack Away from the Nest!
Thought dad might have taken the snack back to the nest to where mom was still sitting. But looked like he just stayed there and finished the whole fish.
4th May 2020
4th May 20
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5141
photos
137
followers
35
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th May 2020 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
