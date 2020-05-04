Previous
Next
Dad Osprey Enjoying a Snack Away from the Nest! by rickster549
Photo 1829

Dad Osprey Enjoying a Snack Away from the Nest!

Thought dad might have taken the snack back to the nest to where mom was still sitting. But looked like he just stayed there and finished the whole fish.
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
501% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise