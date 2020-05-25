Sign up
Photo 1850
One More Sunset Shot From Last Night!
Just because the sun is down doesn't mean it's time to leave. Waited around for a little bit last night, and things kept changing. Glad I stayed.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5204
photos
141
followers
35
following
506% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th May 2020 7:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Peter Dulis
ace
Love this one - fav
May 26th, 2020
Kaylynn
Breathtaking just beautiful
May 26th, 2020
