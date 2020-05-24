Sign up
Photo 1849
Got Some Color in the Sunset Tonight!
Had a really pretty sunset tonight, so was sure glad that I made it down.
24th May 2020
24th May 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5201
photos
141
followers
35
following
506% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th May 2020 7:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
Those are the bright oranges that really show out! Gorgeous.
May 25th, 2020
