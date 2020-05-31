Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk All Fluffed Up! by rickster549
Red Shouldered Hawk All Fluffed Up!

Saw this guy fly by the back window this morning, so had to grab the camera and run outside to see if it had landed. And it did. Got a couple of shots and then it fluffed up and flew off.
31st May 2020

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie
That is so neat that he fluffed up like that for you. Nice job focusing on the quick!
June 1st, 2020  
Jane Pittenger
Great fluff
June 1st, 2020  
