Sunset Around the Thunderstorms! by rickster549
Sunset Around the Thunderstorms!

Quite a few thunderstorms out tonight, but the sun was setting just right, in order to get the light out around the clouds.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Rick

@rickster549
amyK ace
Great dramatic sky
July 3rd, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
beautiful drama... love the lights shining off the pier - added bonus!
July 3rd, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Beautiful clouds and sky colors.
July 3rd, 2020  
