Another Florida Koala!

Well, not really. Just a mangy Rocky Raccoon. First heard some Blue Jays making a whole lot of noise, so headed toward them. Not totally sure about what they were after, but I did see the raccoon way up in the top of a tree and the Blue Jays were flying around pretty close to him. Watched this one slowly crawl down the tree and it came all the way down to the ground. Once it hit the ground, off it went.