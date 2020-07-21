Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1907
Again, Another Cloud to Block Out the Sunset!
Thought we would be in for a really colorful sunset this evening, but just as the sun got close to the horizon, that cloud moved in and blocked the sun out, once again. But did give a little color for a few minutes.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
2
365
NIKON D750
21st July 2020 7:20pm
Public
sunsets-rick365
