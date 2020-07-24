Previous
Giant Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 1910

Giant Swallowtail Butterfly!

Several of these guys flying around, but as usual, seems like they just don't won't to land and those wings are constantly moving.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Rick

