Photo 1909
Sunset With Photobomber!
Another cloud blocker, but at least that helicopter came flying by. Shortly after this shot, the rain clouds moved on in and covered things up, once again.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
365
NIKON D750
23rd July 2020 7:01pm
sunsets-rick365
