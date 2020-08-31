Previous
Next
Fungi on the Tree! by rickster549
Photo 1948

Fungi on the Tree!

Thought this was a flower growing up there on the tree, but then looked closer and saw that it was a fungi plant. Don't think I've seen one flowering out like this one.
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
533% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Nice detail
September 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise