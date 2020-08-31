Sign up
Photo 1948
Fungi on the Tree!
Thought this was a flower growing up there on the tree, but then looked closer and saw that it was a fungi plant. Don't think I've seen one flowering out like this one.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5498
photos
146
followers
36
following
Tags
misc-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice detail
September 1st, 2020
