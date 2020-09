Might Have to Find Another Sunset Spot!

Went down for the sunset, but as I rounded one part of the trail, I saw this guy sitting there on the bench. Wasn't sure if it was safe or if I should turn around and run. Well, actually, he was doing a photoshoot, I guess in hopes of Halloween. I just couldn't resist getting a shot and they were very obliging for me to do so. Total cloud cover, and nothing happened, so this was it for sunset. :-)