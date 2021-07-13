Previous
Just Before Sunset! by rickster549
Just Before Sunset!

Glad I stopped and got this shot on the way down to the pier, as that cloud bank out there then totally blocked out the sun for the evening.
Was anyone else having problems logging on last night. I couldn't get in at all last night.
Rick

Roz Kwan
I've never been successful in capturing sunsets. I like how you got the green of the grass on this too.
July 14th, 2021  
Rosie Kind ace
Exceptional photo
July 14th, 2021  
Mariana Visser
What a beautiful time of day
July 14th, 2021  
