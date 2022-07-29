Sign up
Photo 2645
Sunset Down on the Beach Area!
Had to go down below again tonight. The tide is so far out, not the usual. I think if you look at this shot enlarged, you'll see the dog out in the water out in front of the pier.
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
365
NIKON D750
29th July 2022 8:13pm
sunsets-rick365
