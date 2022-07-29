Previous
Sunset Down on the Beach Area! by rickster549
Photo 2645

Sunset Down on the Beach Area!

Had to go down below again tonight. The tide is so far out, not the usual. I think if you look at this shot enlarged, you'll see the dog out in the water out in front of the pier.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Rick

rickster549
