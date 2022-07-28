Previous
Sunset at Low Tide! by rickster549
Photo 2644

Sunset at Low Tide!

Usually don't see the tide this low. Got this shot and then ran down to the sand bar areas to try to get some different shots. Think this one still came out the best.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

Milanie ace
This has quite a different look with the tide so low. Like how you were able to catch both piers and those lovely silhouetted trees
July 29th, 2022  
