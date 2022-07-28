Sign up
Photo 2644
Sunset at Low Tide!
Usually don't see the tide this low. Got this shot and then ran down to the sand bar areas to try to get some different shots. Think this one still came out the best.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
This has quite a different look with the tide so low. Like how you were able to catch both piers and those lovely silhouetted trees
July 29th, 2022
