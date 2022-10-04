Previous
Another Sunset Shot Before the Storm Came Through! by rickster549
Another Sunset Shot Before the Storm Came Through!

Was playing golf this afternoon and didn't get home in time to go for sunset. :-( So went back to the days before the storm for one more shot.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
I think this is neat the way you composed the shot - you sure can do a lot with those piers.
October 5th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
I like the pov
October 5th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a great shot and wonderful framing.
October 5th, 2022  
Allison Maltese ace
I like this different perspective.
October 5th, 2022  
