Photo 2696
Another Sunset Shot Before the Storm Came Through!
Was playing golf this afternoon and didn't get home in time to go for sunset. :-( So went back to the days before the storm for one more shot.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
4
4
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
7740
photos
188
followers
53
following
738% complete
View this month »
2689
2690
2691
2692
2693
2694
2695
2696
Latest from all albums
2694
2397
2695
2644
2398
2696
2645
2399
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th September 2022 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
I think this is neat the way you composed the shot - you sure can do a lot with those piers.
October 5th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
I like the pov
October 5th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a great shot and wonderful framing.
October 5th, 2022
Allison Maltese
ace
I like this different perspective.
October 5th, 2022
