Photo 2695
Saw the Sun Go Down Tonight!
But that was about it. Thought we would get the afterglow, but that didn't happen either. Guess I'm just spoiled and when we don't have the perfect sunset, it's sort of depressing. :-(
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Still pretty!
October 4th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Those are some clouds above that nice streak of color
October 4th, 2022
