Photo 2694
And the Ray's Popped Out After the Sun Went Down!
Such clear skies tonight, wasn't expecting anything, as far as sunset. But after the sun went down, the rays started to pop up from the horizon and put on a pretty good show. Best on black if you have the time.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
4
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7734
photos
189
followers
53
following
738% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd October 2022 7:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
Those rays show so well on black
October 3rd, 2022
Babs
ace
Gorgeous golden glow and rays.
October 3rd, 2022
Dawn
ace
Such a lovely glow
October 3rd, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 3rd, 2022
