Photo 2713
Couldn't Decide What to Do Tonight!
So totally missed the sunset. Had one more spot for the Milky Way, but thought I would meet up with the gang at the pier for sunset. Guess I didn't get them memo, as no one showed up tonight for sunset, due to the totally clear skies.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
7791
photos
186
followers
54
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st October 2022 6:59pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely light
October 22nd, 2022
