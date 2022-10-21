Previous
Couldn't Decide What to Do Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2713

Couldn't Decide What to Do Tonight!

So totally missed the sunset. Had one more spot for the Milky Way, but thought I would meet up with the gang at the pier for sunset. Guess I didn't get them memo, as no one showed up tonight for sunset, due to the totally clear skies.
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Rick

@rickster549
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely light
October 22nd, 2022  
