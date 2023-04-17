Previous
All Birds Today! by rickster549
Photo 2886

All Birds Today!

Went down for sunset and just had the big lens, as there were perfectly clear skies. The Osprey had been coming down just about sunset, so figured I'd try to catch it tonight, since there wasn't going to be much to sunset. And sure enough, just a little before sunset, it shows up and sits there watching down in the water. The water was so rough, don't think it could really see down below. It did make several dives, but kept missing it's target and then coming back to this look out point. Don't think it got anything for tonight dinner. :-(
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Rick

@rickster549
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
totally sensational!
April 18th, 2023  
