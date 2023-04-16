Previous
Tonight's Sunset, Blocked Out Once Again! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset, Blocked Out Once Again!

Thought it might be a really good one tonight, but that layer of clouds out there on the horizon totally blocked it out. That was just before the sun went behind the lower cloud>
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Not sure when this weather is going to get back to something more normal. Seems rough nationwide. You got a little color at least
April 17th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
I like the subtle sunset colors and light.
April 17th, 2023  
