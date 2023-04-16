Sign up
Photo 2885
Tonight's Sunset, Blocked Out Once Again!
Thought it might be a really good one tonight, but that layer of clouds out there on the horizon totally blocked it out. That was just before the sun went behind the lower cloud>
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
8307
photos
179
followers
53
following
790% complete
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
2883
2832
2884
2833
2587
2885
2834
2588
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th April 2023 7:30pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
Not sure when this weather is going to get back to something more normal. Seems rough nationwide. You got a little color at least
April 17th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
I like the subtle sunset colors and light.
April 17th, 2023
