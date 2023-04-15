Previous
Sunset, As I Was Leaving! by rickster549
Sunset, As I Was Leaving!

Always have to turn around and check out this view as I am leaving the park. The trees always offer some nice silhouettes.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
Milanie ace
What neat silhouettes
April 16th, 2023  
