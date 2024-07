Sunset at the End of the Pier!

Thought it would really light up tonight, but just didn't happen. Noticed a lot of people at the end looking at something, so before we left, we had to go out there and check it out. They said it was an alligator, but I'm pretty sure it was a Manatee. The water is so shallow out there, that the back of the manatee's will be out of the water. It was just a little too dark to tell for certain, but I'm putting my money on the manatee.