Previous
Photo 3320
Rain, Sunshine, and Blue Skies!
Had a little bit of everything tonight. Even a little lightning, but it just didn't develop where it could really be recorded. But you can see the rain under that one cloud on the left.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
16th July 2024 8:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
