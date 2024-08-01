Sign up
Photo 3336
The Ray's Popped Out Tonight!
Seemed to be mostly clear this afternoon, but after the sun went down, the skies started to change. And it lit up very well. Best on black if you have the time.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9659
photos
161
followers
54
following
913% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st August 2024 8:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Totally my fav!
August 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant sunset capture...love it
August 2nd, 2024
